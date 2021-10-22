Morgan, Scott, Greene & Cass Continue to Get Shut Out of B2B Grants

One West Central Illinois business made the second round of Back 2 Business Grants released on Tuesday.

S & S School of Dance in Pittsfield was the lone business to receive grants in the area. They received $15,000. A total of 20 business in Springfield received approximately $1.1 million in the second round of grants, with the majority going to hotels and restaurants. The next closest area to see any funds in the program was the Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton receiving $250,000.

The Back 2 Business Program has $250 million in American Rescue Plan funding to allocate to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, Morgan, Scott, Cass and Greene counties have been completely shut out of any funds from the program.