Morris Also Facing Outstanding Charges Stemming From Aug. Incident

A Hull, Illinois man facing multiple arson charges is also facing charges from a previous incident in August.

41 year old Brian D. Morris allegedly pointed a gun at firefighters Sam L. Reed and Melissa S. Grimsley and fired three shots into the air in an incident on August 27th. Morris was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Court records show he was free on a $20,000 bond after posting 10% on October 12th. He is due December 7th in Pike County Circuit Court for arraignment in that case.