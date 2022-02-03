Morrow Named New Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Executive Director

The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau has named its new Executive Director.

Starting June 1, Jenna Morrow will be the new Executive Director of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau, replacing Blake Roderick who is retiring at the end of May.

Morrow is a Pike County native and a resident of rural Pittsfield. She currently teaches at Pleasant Hill High School and John Wood Community College. Since 2017, she has served on the board of the Illinois Electric Cooperative.

Previously, she worked as Education Director for the Township Officials of Illinois and worked as a trainer in the banking industry. Morrow is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned a master’s degree from Illinois State University.

Roderick is retiring after 40 years of service to the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau. He made the announcement in November.

Kim Curry, Pike-Scott Farm Bureau president said in a press release that he’s thankful to have Morrow joining leadership, and he’s confident that she’ll continue providing excellent service to Farm Bureau membership in her new role.