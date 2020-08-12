Morton Avenue Misfits Car Show & Cruise This Weekend

Jacksonville residents will get to enjoy some classic cars this weekend. Joel Buchanan of the Morton Avenue Misfits says that the event is normally held in the Spring but circumstances have pushed it up: “It’s a little unusual for it’s time frame. This is the cruise that would have normally been held in early June, but obviously, COVID-19 has effected virtually everything along with our car events. We postponed them, and thankfully, everything is kind of working out in our favor where we will still be able to host the event this coming Saturday with our car show downtown around the Square from 8AM-3PM. Then, we are cruising on Morton Avenue, headquartered at Hardee’s from 5PM-9PM that night

Buchanan says that people should still use common sense when it comes to COVID-19: “Even though everyone is chomping at the bit to get out and get their cars out and want to go do something and hang out with other car folks, we still want everybody to be safe. We want a safe and secure environment no matter what, year after year for the vehicles and spectators; but this year especially we are trying to take a few more precautions. We will be having some hand-washing stations set up and plenty of stations of hand sanitizer located in numerous areas downtown. They will also be in the Hardee’s parking lot, and if you want to wear a mask, please feel free to do so. We will have some for sale. If you aren’t a fan of masks, just keep your social distance and try to be conscious of everybody else who is out there who is trying to enjoy the car show and the cruise.”

Buchanan says they normally, in years past, have accepted pre-registration but registration will happen that day. Buchanan says that the group has heard of a lot of interest of cars and spectators coming in from around the area and they are expecting a record-setting turn out. Registration will be open from 8AM to noon Saturday. The fee is $15. There will be 20 judged classes. The cruise that evening is open and free to any vehicles that wish to participate. Geezer will provide live music on the square courtesy of Tom Winner from noon until approximately 2PM. WEAI will provide cruising music all day.

Any questions about the event can be directed to the Morton Avenue Misfits Facebook page or can call 217-473-1122.