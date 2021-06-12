Morton Avenue Misfits See Big Turnout for Downtown Car Show

The Morton Avenue Misfits saw a large turnout for the Downtown Car Show today.

Joel Buchanan of the Misfits says that today’s show has been one of the largest they’ve thrown so far: “The weather has been other than being kind of hot. We’ve had a terrific turn out. While this is not the most we’ve had, this would be the second-biggest year as far as attendance. We have a lot of people walking around, which is excellent. There are a lot of cars that we’ve never had [in the show] before, which is always a pleasure to see because it means we are reaching different people and trying to draw in a bigger crowd. Everybody seems to be having a good time. We are thankful for all of our sponsors that have helped make this possible.”

Nearly a half dozen participants signed up for the pedal car class today.

Today’s show had upwards of 11 classes, including a special pedal car class that was on display on the downtown memorial fountain.

Food vendors, t-shirts, and other memorabilia will be on sale at the show, which runs until 3PM. The Spring Cruise runs from 5:00 to 9:00 this evening on Morton Avenue from Main Street to Lincoln Avenue.