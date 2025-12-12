Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on December 12, 2025 at 12:09pm

Crimestoppers is helping police search for a couple of suspects wanted here and elsewhere.

One of the defendants has been identified as 27-year-old Lekedrieon Russell. His last known address is 1048 Grove Street.

He is wanted for reckless driving, improper lane usage, disregarding a stop sign and driving without insurance.

Russell is described as a black male who stands 6 foot and weighs 150 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes.

The other defendants is 28-year-old Marcus Timberson, whose last known address is 703 West Beecher. He is wanted here for delivery of a controlled substance, and warrants out of Tazewell and Henry counties.

Timberson is a black man who stands 5-8 and weighs 180 pounds.

He has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having information about either of these two men are urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or reach out to the Crimestoppers Facebook page.