Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on January 2, 2026 at 11:26am

Two women are wanted in Morgan County, including one on drug charges.

Crimestoppers of Morgan-Cass-Scott Counties is looking for the public’s health in the search for 45-year-old Jami Carter. Carter is wanted for meth possession and possession of a controlled substance.

Carter is a white female who stands 5-4, and weighs 135 pounds.

Carter has Brown long hair, and brown eyes.

Her last known address was 705 Finley Drive.

The other woman was identified as 28-year-old Lillian Gaines, who is wanted for driving with a suspended license.

Gaines is a white female who stands 5-4 and weighs 145 pounds.

She has green eyes, and long brown hair.

Her last known address was 112 Meadow Ridge.

Crimestoppers urged people to call with any information about their whereabouts to call the Crimestoppers number is 217-243-7300. They can also report the locations to the Crimestoppers facebook page or to the Crimestoppers website.