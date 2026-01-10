Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on January 10, 2026 at 11:07am

A Cass county man and a local man have been identified by Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers as criminals wanted by police.

One man is 47-year-old Christopher Welker, whose last known address is East 11th Street in Beardstown.

Welker is wanted for a single count of meth possession, and two counts of theft.

Welker is described as a white male, standing 5-5 and weighing 150 pounds.

Police say he has a shaved head, and brown eyes.

The other person was identified as 31-year-old Joshua Hudson, whose last known address is 800 Illinois in Jacksonville.

He is wanted for DUI and endangering the health of a child.

Hudson is a white male, standing 5-11 and weighing 135 pounds. Police say Hudson has brown brush cut hair with blue eyes.

Crimestoppers urges local and area residents to call in with any information about the location of these two defendants. People can call 243-7400, or go to the Crimestoppers Facebook page.

All calls will be kept anonymous.