By Gary Scott on October 2, 2026 at 11:12am

A local man and a woman are highlighted this week by Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers as most wanted.

One of the suspects is 42-year-old Ashton Haley. He is wanted for burglary, theft and meth possession.

Haley is a black male who stands 5-8 and weighs 183 pounds. He has black brush cut hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to have lived in the 500 block of West Walnut.

The other suspect is 29-year-old Lillian Gaines, who is wanted for two counts of criminal trespass, and single counts of retail theft and driving with a suspended license.

Gaines is a white female who stands 5-4 and weighs 145 pounds. She has long brown hair and green eyes, and was last known to live on Meadow Ridge Lane.

Anyone who might know of their whereabouts is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or pass along information to the website or Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered.