Most Wanted This Week

By Gary Scott on August 29, 2025 at 12:24pm

Two Jacksonville man are being sought by local authorities, and Crimestoppers is encouraging public cooperation.

One of the suspects is 28-year-old Isaiah Nunn of the 700 block of East Chambers.

Nunn is a white male, 5-6 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nunn is wanted for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other suspect is 21-year-old Jakobie Whitaker of the 200 block of West Court.

Whitaker is wanted for resisting police, and driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

Whitaker is a black male, and stands 5-10, weighs 150 pounds, has long hair and brown eyes.

Tips can be sent to the Morgan-Scott-Cass Facebook site or called in to 217-243-7300.