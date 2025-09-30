Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on September 30, 2025 at 7:06am

One of two men highlighted in the Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers released this week was arrested near his residence Friday night at his home.

He was identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Cox of Arenzville. He was wanted for failure to appear in court for violating an order of protection, and Cox remains at the jail.

The other person spotlighted this week is 56-year-old Timothy Edge of Virden.

Edge is described as a bald, 5 foot 4 inch white male with hazel eyes.

He was last known to be living on North Church in Virden.

Edged is wanted for meth possession.

Anyone who has any information that would lead to Edge’s arrest is urged to share it with Crimestoppers at the facebook page, or by visiting the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers website.