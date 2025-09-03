Mother Nature Turned Up the Heat and Humidty last month

By Gary Scott on September 3, 2025 at 10:34am

The meteorological summer ended with August, and Mother Nature gave us our muggiest month of the summer.

The average temperature was at 73 and a half degrees in August. That’s only about a half a degree above normal.

The discomfort we felt was more from the humidity than the heat. The mercury reached 85 or better for 15 straight days, starting on the 7th. Many of those days featured feels like readings at 100 plus.

The hottest day of the month was 96 on the 17th. The coolest was the near record low of 48 on the 27th.

There were seven days of 70 or better lows last month, making for very muggy nights.

A typical day hit close to 85, and the average low was 62.

It was wetter here than many parts of the Jacksonville area.

This station received nearly 2 and a half inches. That’s well below the normal rainfall of just under 3 and a half inches. Much of the rain came on the 21st, when this station had a 1 and two tenth inches of rain.

The rest of the rain came in drabs on only six other dates.

And, Jacksonville hasn’t had a measurable amount of rain since the 21st.

Summer temperatures for June, July and August all were above the long term average.

WLDS-WEAI is a reporting station for the National Weather Service.