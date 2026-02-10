Motion Hearing Held for Man Accused in 2024 Shooting Death

By Harold Smith on February 10, 2026 at 9:19am

A Jacksonville man accused in the 2024 death of a Springfield man was in Morgan County court Monday.

19 year old Larry Taylor allegedly shot and killed 18 year old Trenton Jackson June 6th of 2024 in the 300 block of West College.

In a motion hearing Monday, Taylor’s attorneys argued there were certain criminal incidents from Jackson’s past that should be admissible as evidence to support Taylor’s claim that he acted in self-defense when he shot Jackson.

Defense attorney Natalia Galica told Judge Chris Reif she wants to introduce into evidence a number of incidents that outline a pattern of violence by Jackson that would show Taylor had reason to believe Jackson posed a threat to Taylor’s safety.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll told the court the incidents in question do not meet the standards of People versus Lynch, the case that set the precedent for self-defense cases.

Judge Reif said he would consider the motions and arguments and will approve, deny or postpone action on the motion at a later date.

Taylor also had a first appearance Monday on a separate charge of aggravated battery/assault of a peace officer. He’s accused of striking a peace officer while he was doing his job and knowing he was a peace officer.

Taylor’s next hearing is March 3rd. His trial is expected to begin March 10th.