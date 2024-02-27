Mötley Crüe Announced As Headliner for IL State Fair

Officials with the Illinois State Fair announced today that Mötley Crüe will be joining the IL State Fair Grandstand lineup on Saturday, August 10th.

Mötley Crüe has been a hard rock mainstay for 40+ years, selling over 100 million albums worldwide, and earning 3 Grammy nominations along with countless other accolades. Mötley Crüe continues touring with John 5 on guitar, after an acrimonious split with founding guitarist Mick Mars in 2022. Lead singer Vince Neil performed alongside Vixen and Autograph in 2019 as a replacement for Megadeath, who had to drop out due to lead singer Dave Mustaine’s diagnosis with throat cancer.

Known for their live performances, the band has sold out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Ticketmaster on Saturday, March 2nd at 10AM. Tier 3 tickets start at $88 with the Blue Ribbon Zone tickets set for $165.

A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, running August 8-18 in Springfield.