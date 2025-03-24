Motor Fuel Tax Project Bids Awarded for Morgan County, Highway Dept. To Begin Road Maintenance Next Month

Members of the Morgan County Highway Department opened bids on March 7 for materials on the county’s Motor Fuel Tax Maintenance program.

County Highway Engineer Matt Coultas told the Morgan County Commissioners in late February that the highway department and road districts are mostly focusing on maintenance of the county’s roads this year rather than major projects. With the renewed focus on maintenance, Coultas said he would be doubling the size of the MFT program material requests.

Coultas announced the winners of the lowest bids on the projects on March 10th at the Commissioners’ meeting: “Oil and chip work which is 1A and 1B went to Illinois Road Contractors in the total amount of $830,720. Group 6 went to Asphalt Sales, which is our durapatch oil and chip people that we pick up down in Meredosia at the plant there, at $25,500. Groups 2 & 3 both to Beelman Logistics. Group 2 is the trap rock for the oil & chip work, and Group 3 is the FA6 is the slag finds that we mix with our salt for snow and ice removal. For those two items, it’s $404,151. Group 5 to Callendar Construction is our CA6 or shoulder and base rock for a total of $28,000. Group 7 was Varsity Striping to do our pavement markings. I think we’ve got around 450,000 feet of pavement marking work to do this summer. The total bid was $54,000. The total in all groups was $1,341,921 for maintenance materials.”

Coultas previously said that some bridge work remains to be completed to expend the remaining amount of the county’s Rebuild Illinois funds from the last 5-year period.

