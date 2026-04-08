Motorcycle-Car Mishap Claims Life at west edge of Springfield

By Gary Scott on April 8, 2026 at 6:43am

A Springfield man is dead as a result of a motorcycle car accident at the west edge of Springfield Monday.

Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon today confirmed the death of a 58-year-old man. He died when his motorcycle collided with a car on Wabash Avenue.

Allmon says the motorcycle driver was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital, and was pronounced dead about 10:30 Monday night.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

No other details about the accident were released. Allmon’s office and Springfield police are investigating.