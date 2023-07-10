Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of Rider in Pike Sunday

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 10, 2023 at 9:14am

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Sunday.

According to a release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, at approximately 4:00 pm yesterday, deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash on State Highway 100, approximately two miles south of Pearl.

Officials say the motorcycle was traveling northbound when it struck a deer that ran into the path of the bike. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff Greenwood says the name of the decedent is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.