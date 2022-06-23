Motorcycle Rider Airlifted to Area Hospital Following US 67 Crash Wednesday

More information has become available on a traffic crash on U.S. 67 that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday. West Central Illinois Dispatch received reports of a car versus motorcycle crash just after 4:00 pm Wednesday.

According to an initial crash report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Tim Weems of Lynnville was entering Highway 67 east of Mt. Zion Road.

At the same time, a sedan driven by 31-year-old Thomas Frick of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Highway 67, when Weems’ motorcycle pulled out in front of and collided with, Frick’s vehicle.

Weems was airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. Frick was not injured in the crash.

According to the report, each vehicle sustained more than $1,500 worth of damage in the crash. Weem’s motorcycle suffered damage to the driver-side front fairing, motor, saddle bags, and rear center bag. Frick’s sedan sustained heavy damage to the front end, hood, and front windshield.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Bill’s Towing. No update to Weems’ condition has been made available as of press time.