Motorcycle vs. Car Crash on U.S. 67 north of Jacksonville

At least one person was injured when a motorcycle and a car crash on U.S. 67 at Mt. Zion Road north of Jacksonville this afternoon.

Initial reports of a car versus motorcycle crash came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 4PM this afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire Department, LifeStar EMS, Murrayville-Woodson EMS, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

The car appeared to be a late model, silver 4-door sedan that collided at the intersection of U.S. 67 and Mt. Zion Road near Marnico Village. The car came to a rest in the median facing northbound. Pieces of the motorcycle were scattered on the northbound lanes. Traffic was shut down in the northbound lanes for approximately one hour while clean up and a helicopter assist was called in.

No further information about the drivers or the crash are available at this time. This story will be updated once the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department completes an investigation.