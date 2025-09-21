Motorcyclist arrested after traffic crash into police squad car during Cruise Night

A Jacksonville motorcyclist was arrested after a high speed pursuit with police that resulted in a crash into a police squad car on West Morton Avenue during Cruise Night activities on Saturday.

Jacksonville Police reported to emergency dispatch at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday that a white motorcycle located near Lincoln Avenue and heading eastbound on West Morton Avenue was driving recklessly. The officer reported that the motorcycle turned northbound onto South Diamond Street and was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, before turning eastbound on Chambers Street. The officer reported that motorcycle popped a wheelie and disobeyed traffic signs. A few moments later the motorcycle was spotted traveling southbound on South Fayette Street where it disobeyed a stop sign before colliding with a marked Jacksonville Police squad car in the front passenger side quarter panel and tire with its front tire and fender. The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle but was said to be wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist, identified as Blake K. Barnett, 27, of the 800 block of South East Street sustained no reported injuries and refused treatment from EMS. The driver of the Jacksonville squad car, Lt. Sean Haefeli, also was not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Barnett was arrested for felony aggravated fleeing of police, reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and having no reciprocal vehicle title.

According to police reports, the incident remains under further investigation and more citations may be pending.