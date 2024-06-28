Motorcyclist Cited After Crash, Triple Digit Flight From Police on Saturday

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jacksonville Police arrested one individual after three motorcyclists are said to have fled from police at triple-digit speeds on the east side of Jacksonville on Saturday night.

A Jacksonville Police officer on patrol reported seeing three motorcyclists taking off eastbound at speeds of over 100 miles per hour near Woods Lane at approximately 11PM Saturday night. One of the motorcycles was said to have been operating without headlamps. A short time later, officers received a report of a crash on eastbound Interstate 72, approximately four miles east of Jacksonville.

Just after the report of the crash, officers did manage to stop 19-year old Niccolas J. Sundeen of Springfield for aggravated fleeing of police and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. The two other motorcyclists have not been located by police at this time. Further information on the crash has not been released.

Sundeen is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on July 29th.