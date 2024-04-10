Motorcyclist Injured In Crash on Hardin Avenue

One person was cited after a car struck a motorcycle last night on Jacksonville’s east side.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of Hardin Avenue and East Chambers just before 9PM for a car vs. motorcycle collision.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 18-year old Mary E. Stewart of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue was traveling eastbound on East Chambers and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Hardin Avenue. Stewart’s vehicle then proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a motorcycle traveling northbound on Hardin Avenue driven by 23-year old Dominic M. Brooks of the 700 block of Serenity Lane.

Stewart’s vehicle received non-disabling damage to the front passenger side quarter panel. The motorcycle received disabling damage and was hauled from the scene by a private vehicle.

Brooks received minor injuries. His current status is unknown.

Stewart was cited for failure to yield at an intersection, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.