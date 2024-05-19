Motorcyclist Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash East of Waverly

By Benjamin Cox on May 19, 2024 at 9:09am

A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after a crash east of Waverly on Illinois Route 104.

The Illinois State Police report that at approximately 3:30PM on Saturday, a 2015 gray Ford F-150 was stopped northbound on Waverly Road at the intersection with Illinois Route 104. A 2006 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 approaching the intersection with Waverly Road. According to the report, the truck entered the intersection and was struck by the motorcycle. The highway was closed until 9:05PM for clean up and investigation of the crash scene.

The motorcyclist, an unidentified 56-year old male from Virden, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 27-year old man from Tuscaloosa, Alabama reported no injuries.

The driver of the truck was later cited for failure to yield at an intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.

The identity of the decedent has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No further information is currently available.