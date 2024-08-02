Motown Sounds of Touch Rounds Out Jacksonville Downtown Summer Concert Series

The final concert of the Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Concert Series is tonight.

The Motown Sounds of Touch wraps up things tonight with sounds from the Motor City. The Dayton, Ohio-based group has been entertaining audiences for over 17 years and were a Top 3 finalist on the NBC TV Show “The Winner Is” in August 2013. They also were featured entertainment during the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony in the recent past.

Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says it’s a great way to wrap up a great summer of concerts: “Entertainment has been from top to bottom. I loved all of the music, the cover [songs], so many memories. It’s been great to dance to. This is American homegrown music right here in Jacksonville. Fortunately, the weather has been on our side. We are praying hard for tonight. This year has just been wonderful. The crowds have been fabulous. All of our supporters, sponsors, everybody through the whole season – it’s just been incredible.”

Main Street will next turn its focus towards their 25th Anniversary Celebration scheduled for September 7th. Local, world renowned singer-songwriter William Fitzsimmons will headline the entertainment for the anniversary concert. Trolley tours, Big Eli Ferris wheel rides, food trucks, and street are all part of the plans for the anniversary with more announcements to come within the next few weeks.

For tonight, the Motown Sounds of Touch start on the stage at 7PM with food and drinks starting up at 6. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s are expected to cap the 2024 season.

Ben Cox assisted with portions of this report.