By Benjamin Cox on May 10, 2022 at 11:02am

A Jacksonville business owner has departed from the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Board of Directors after three months.

Saif Mouilish departed the Board of Directors in March, according to a statement issued by Memorial Health Administration. Further comment beyond Mouilish’s time of service was not given.

Mouilish was appointed to the Board of Directors in late January.

Mouilish operates SafeCo group in Jacksonville.