Mountain Lion in Pike County

Parts of Pike County were buzzing Easter weekend over the sighting of a rare wild cat in the brush.

KHQA TV says Brent Jordan has a trail camera with a clear picture of what appears to be a mountain lion.

The camera roll was from late Thursday and early Friday.

Jordan had been at that location just hours earlier.

KHQA says Chris Jacques with the Illinois department of natural resources says it’s on the 11th confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Illinois since 2002.

Jacques says this is probably an instant in which the lion was crowded out of his previous habitat, and was looking for new ground.

He says the best way to protect yourself if you come across one of these cats in the wild is not to run. Jacques says its instinct is to chase down its prey.

He says IDNR will continue to monitor other sightings in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

