Moving J’Ville Forward Says Contact Lawmakers Now Before Budget Vote

An area citizens’ committee continues to urge area residents, saying now is the time to make your voices heard on the Jacksonville Developmental Center.

The Moving Jacksonville Forward Citizens’ Committee met in regular session Thursday night. Committee members reviewed a draft of a form letter that will be sent to state lawmakers urging that action be approved by the General Assembly.

In March, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced in his 2025 budget address, $300 million for the new Surplus to Success program that would address state-owned properties like JDC.

Moving Jacksonville Forward Co-Chair Ben Cox says the committee is working to both engage and inform the public while hoping they help keep the pressure on lawmakers.

“We’re going to get some door knockers involved to get the surrounding neighborhoods involved. We are also going to issue a form letter for people to send off to legislators. They are getting near budget time, it’s about a month away, so it’s a good time with all of them in session right now to get the letter to the statehouse to say- this is what we are doing, and we would certainly like your support.”

Cox says a copy of the letter will be made available to the public soon. Cox and Co-Chair Rob Thomas reported on their recent trip to attend a public meeting of the Moving Pillsbury Forward group in Springfield on Wednesday.

Located at 1528 E Phillips St, just off North Grand in Springfield, the former Pillsbury Mills was shuttered more than 20 years ago.

Moving Pillsbury Forward is a non-profit organization that has worked for years to acquire and remediate the long vacant Pillsbury Mills site on Springfield’s north end. The group recently signed contracts to begin demolition at the 18 acre site.

Moving Jacksonville Forward is following some of that established model for their efforts in spurring momentum here to get the state to finally take action at the old state hospital.

Cox says a new project aimed at helping to beautify a small portion of the grounds that face Community Park is a great volunteer opportunity for area youth who need to fill community service hours. “There are some volunteer opportunities for young people to come out and help our Secretary, Larry Meece. He has a couple of flowerbeds that he is working on around Sophie Leschin. So if you would like to get your hands in the dirt, get in touch with our group and we will work out a date.”

Moving Jacksonville Forward meets on the second and fourth Thursdays at 6:00 pm. The next meeting on April 24th will be held at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Office near the Ferris wheel in Community Park.

To find out more information, go to the Moving Jacksonville Forward Facebook page.

