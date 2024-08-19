Mt. Sterling Business Owner’s Sexual Assault Trial Underway in Brown Co. Court

The trial of a Mt. Sterling business owner accused of multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault on juveniles began on Wednesday in Brown County Circuit Court.

73-year old Gary A. Welty of Mt. Sterling faces three counts of Class X Felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a person under the age of 13. A conviction on any one of the three charges carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 6 to 30 years. Extended terms of up to 60 years are possible if aggravating factors are present. Convicted individuals must serve at least 85% of their sentence.

In 2023, ISP DCI Zone 4 agents initiated an investigation into Welty after receiving several reports of sexual assaults from victims. A thorough investigation into the allegations was conducted and the case and evidence was presented to the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office, resulting in two arrest warrants that were served in March 2023. A third citation was served shortly after Welty’s arrest.

Welty is the primary owner and operator of Welty Trucking in Mt. Sterling. Welty has been free on special conditions since his arrest.

The case has gone through a few twists and turns. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe was called in as a special prosecutor in the case. Brown County Judge Jerry Hooker was excused as the presiding judge in the case early on in favor of Menard County Judge Kevin Tippey. Briscoe was replaced by Assistant Illinois Attorney General Vanessa Minson in January in the case.

The prosecution wrapped up its case in chief on Friday. Private defense attorney Andrew Schnack motioned for a directed verdict in the case after the state’s close on their case, which was denied. Few other details about the witnesses or evidence in the case have been listed in online court documents.

The trial resumed this morning.