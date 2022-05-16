Mt. Sterling Capitol Avenue Project In Full Swing

By Benjamin Cox on May 16, 2022 at 1:07pm

Brown County citizens and travelers are reminded that Capitol Avenue rehab construction is underway.

Hood Construction of Rushville is on site installing traffic control signs the early portion of this week, making street cuts, and preparing the construction to begin the first phase of the rehab project.

According to an update from the City of Mt. Sterling, the new water main on the east side of the street will be installed first. Parking will be limited on that side of the street.

One lane of traffic along Capitol Avenue will try to remain open while they are working on the installation.

The traveling public is reminded to be aware of heavy equipment traffic on Capitol Avenue and to also be aware of any changes in traffic flow or conditions for the duration of the project.

For any questions or concerns, contact Mt. Sterling City Hall at 217-773-2513. Continue to watch for construction updates at mtsterlingil.com or on their Facebook Page – City of Mt. Sterling Illinois.