Mt. Sterling City Hall Closed Over COVID Concerns

Mt. Sterling City Hall has closed until further notice. Brown County was placed on the state’s warning list last week for a major uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Brown County Public Health Department announced it’s 73rd case of the virus today, a woman in her 30s who is isolated and recovering at home. Brown County currently has 29 active cases of the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health county metrics, Brown County currently has a 366 per 100,000 case rate, with a 24.7% positivity rate. Both metrics have been steadily rising since September 20th.

According to an announcement on the city’s Facebook page, water payments can be mailed or placed in the payment box on the west side of the building, located at 145 West Main Street. The city offers e-payments through their website at www.mtsterlingil.com. A small convenience fee is charged by the city’s vendor. Instructions can be found on the website. Bank drafts are also offered. Customers are required to complete and sign a form which can be mailed or emailed.

Any other type of city business can be done by appointment only; such as building, electric and plumbing permit applications as well as golf cart/ATV permit applications. Citizens can request these forms by calling Mt. Sterling City Hall at 217-773-2513, Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.