Mt. Sterling Contractor Charged For Alleged Contraband Investigation at Western IL Correctional Center

A Mt. Sterling contractor working at Western Illinois Correctional Facility has been arrested and charged for allegedly smuggling drugs and contraband into the prison.

The Journal Courier reports that 49-year old Joshua D. Havens of Mt. Sterling was arrested on February 21st by the Illinois State Police after an investigation into reports of contraband being brought into the prison. Havens wasn’t formally charged until April 26th by the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to online court records. The State Police report says that the charges stem from incidents that occurred on or about November 30th.

Havens is accused of two counts of unauthorized bringing of contraband into a penal institution by an employee, both Class X felonies. One count alleges Haven brought in controlled substances and the other alleges he brought in a cellphone, according to charging documents obtained by the Journal Courier through the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Havens is also charged with Class 3 felony possession of a look-alike substance with intent to deliver. Charging documents indicate Havens is accused of bringing 100 pills that looked like a controlled substance into the prison.

According to the Illinois’ Comptroller’s Office online salary records, Havens was employed by the Department of Corrections at Western IL Correctional Center as a part-time carpenter.

The investigation remains ongoing according to the report.

Havens was released with a notice to appear in court. He is scheduled to appear on Monday in Brown County Circuit Court for a first appearance with counsel.