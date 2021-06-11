Mt. Sterling Homicide on Unsolved Mysteries Podcast

A 2007 unsolved murder in Mt. Sterling is now set to receive national attention.

The creators of the national television show, Unsolved Mysteries is covering the 2007 homicide of 34 year old Kathy Blentlinger on their podcast.

Blentlinger was found dead in her home at 202 East South Street in Mt. Sterling after an early morning fire on November 9, 2007. A state fire marshal’s office investigator labeled the blaze as arson. They said the blaze was started by gasoline poured or spilled on the back porch. Autopsy results revealed Blentlinger died of smoke inhalation.

According to Quincy’s KHQA, who has covered the case since its beginning, several people stepped forward knowing who set the fire at the time but no one was ultimately arrested.

A Brown County coroner’s jury ruled Blentlinger’s death a homicide six months later.

The Unsolved Mystery podcast includes interviews with Blentlinger’s family and KHQA reporter Rajah Maples who has covered several follow-up stories surrounding the cold case. People who wish to listen to the podcast can do so online or by downloading the podcasts on their mobile devices either through the Apple podcast app or Google app.

Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Department at 217-773-2011 or the Mt. Sterling Police Department at 217-773-3961.