Mt. Sterling Lake Gets New Kayak/Canoe Launch

The City of Mt. Sterling recently announced a new amenity at Mt. Sterling Lake.
The city partnered with the Tracy Family Foundation to purchase a combination kayak/canoe launch that was installed on Tuesday last week.
The launch features a 20-foot ramp with handrails and accommodates both kayaks and canoes.
The $15,380 project was 80% funded by the Tracy Family Foundation to help strengthen recreation options in Brown County.
The launch was purchased from JLS Marine, Incorporated of Springfield.
The city said in a separate press release they are possibly looking at offering kayak/canoe clinics in September and October.
Mt. Sterling Lake is located one-and-a-half miles north of Mt. Sterling, just northeast of Rolling Greens Golf Course.