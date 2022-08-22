Mt. Sterling Lake Gets New Kayak/Canoe Launch

Photo Courtesy of City of Mt. Sterling Facebook

By Benjamin Cox on August 22, 2022 at 8:58am

The City of Mt. Sterling recently announced a new amenity at Mt. Sterling Lake.

The city partnered with the Tracy Family Foundation to purchase a combination kayak/canoe launch that was installed on Tuesday last week.

The launch features a 20-foot ramp with handrails and accommodates both kayaks and canoes.

The $15,380 project was 80% funded by the Tracy Family Foundation to help strengthen recreation options in Brown County.

The launch was purchased from JLS Marine, Incorporated of Springfield.

The city said in a separate press release they are possibly looking at offering kayak/canoe clinics in September and October.

Mt. Sterling Lake is located one-and-a-half miles north of Mt. Sterling, just northeast of Rolling Greens Golf Course.