Mt. Sterling Man Arrested in Quincy For Sex Crimes Against A Juvenile in 2021 Sentenced

A Mt. Sterling man will serve over a decade in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a juvenile.

38-year old Ryan D. Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 back on July 5th. A second count was dropped per the plea agreement.

According to charging documents, one of the counts dates back to March of 2011 and December of 2013 and again on or between November of 2016 and December of 2018 Johnson allegedly sexually assaulted two separate victims.

Johnson was arrested by Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies in Quincy on October 25, 2021.

Johnson was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay fines, fees, and costs totaling more than $1,800. He was given credit for 5 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.