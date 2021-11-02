Mt. Sterling Man Arrested in Quincy For Sex Crimes

Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man on Thursday at the Adams County Courthouse in Quincy on warrants for child sexual assault.

37 year old Ryan D. Johnson of Mt. Sterling was arrested on two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. According to charging documents, one of the counts dates back to March of 2011 and December of 2013 and again on or between November of 2016 and December of 2018 Johnson allegedly sexually assaulted two separate victims.

Johnson is being held at the Schuyler County Jail pending a first appearance in court this afternoon. If convicted of both charges, Johnson could face natural life in prison.