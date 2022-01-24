Mt. Sterling Man Identified As Victim of Fatal Car Crash Near Liberty on Thursday

By Benjamin Cox on January 23, 2022 at 9:25pm

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that killed a Mt. Sterling man on Thursday near Liberty.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on North 1200th, east of East 2353rd on the Kellerville Blacktop near Five Points just northeast of Liberty around 5PM on Thursday.

KHQA reports that Adams County Coroner Scott Graham has identified the driver as 41 year old Terry M. Lierly of Mt. Sterling.

WGEM in Quincy says that details of what led up to the crash are still being investigated.