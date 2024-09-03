Mt. Sterling Park District Breaks Ground On New Splash Pad

The Mt. Sterling community may soon have a new way to cool off in the summer time.

WGEM reports that the Mt. Sterling Park District broke ground for a new splash pad lastTuesday.

The city has raised roughly $1.5 million to provide aid towards the project.

Chris Kassing, the Mount Sterling Park District President says that kids in the community will no longer have to go out of town to enjoy other towns’ pools and splash pads next summer.

The team is hoping to have everything done by May 2, 2025. Construction might be completed by then, but park district officials are expecting the splash pad to be open by Memorial Day 2025.

Donations are still being accepted to help with updates to the pool and to continue finishing the splash pad. The donations will be matched by the part of the Tracy Family Foundation matching grant.

On Saturday, September 14 Friends of the Park District will be holding a 3-point contest fundraiser at Clark Park. Registration starts at 8 AM and pre-registration can be done via the event created on the Mt. Sterling Park District Facebook Page or by emailing friendsoftheparkdistrict@outlook.com

The entry fee is $5 for children 5 and under and $10 for ages 6-adult. There will be age groups of 5 and under who will shoot on Little Tykes basketball hoops, ages 6-8 who will shoot free throws, ages 9-11, 12-14, and 14+ will shoot AL-pointers. Registration fee will be paid the day of the event.

The winner of each age group will win a $20 gift card from a local business and all kids 5 and under will be given a treat. Concessions will be available to purchase.