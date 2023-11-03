Mt. Sterling Police Investigate Pharmacy Break-In

By Benjamin Cox on November 2, 2023 at 9:22pm

The Mt. Sterling Police Department is searching for clues to an early morning break-in at a pharmacy.

According to a report this afternoon, between 4:30and 5:15 this morning, the premises of Moreland & Devitt Pharmacy, located at 200 Pittsfield Road, located inside the Mt. Sterling Foods building, experienced a forced entry burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Mt. Sterling Police Department by calling 217-773-3961.

The Mt. Sterling Police are being assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit in the case. No further information about the incident has been released.