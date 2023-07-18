Mt. Sterling Woman Injured in Sunday Morning ATV Crash

By Benjamin Cox on July 18, 2023 at 8:09am

Brown County authorities are investigating an ATV crash from this past weekend that left a Mt. Sterling woman injured.

The Journal Courier reports that 39-year old Katie J. Dunbar was a passenger on an ATV when she fell out of the vehicle at 1:13AM on Sunday at county road 750 East Street near County Road 850 North, about ½ mile south of Mt. Sterling.

Dunbar was airlifted to an area hospital by AirEvac helicopter.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department reports that investigation into the incident remains ongoing and charges stemming from the incident are pending.