Mt. Sterling woman sentenced to prison on drug charges

A Brown County woman is heading to prison on drug charges.

Christina L. Passmore, 40, of Mt. Sterling pleaded guilty on Monday to Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams before Judge Jerry Hooker. Passmore was arrested on the charges on April 5, 2024. Passmore received subsequent citations for city ordinance violations on April 22, 2024 and June 3, 2024 for dogs running loose and failure to inoculating dogs according to standards.

Passmore then failed to appear in court for scheduled hearings on at least two occasions and was sanctioned with 30 days of temporary imprisonment in February 2025. After her release, she was arrested again by Mt. Sterling authorities for possession of methamphetamine on March 31, 2025. After failing to appear in court one more time, Passmore was arrested and imprisoned at the Schuyler County Jail on May 26th.

Judge Hooker sentenced Passmore on Monday to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay fines on both the drug charges and the ordinance violations. All other charges were dismissed per the plea. Passmore was given credit for 39 days served in jail.