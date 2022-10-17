Mt. Sterling’s Capitol Avenue Set to Be Paved

City officials in Mt. Sterling say they are a week away from getting another main thoroughfare in town repaved as part of their downtown renovations.

Capitol Avenue will be closed the week of October 24th in Mt. Sterling to lay the groundwork of putting down pavement. City Administrator Vada Yingling said by email that the contractor will shut down South Capitol from Main to South Street for patching tomorrow, with the street reopening around noon on Wednesday. Parking lanes will then get poured on the west side of North Capitol on Wednesday, as well. On Thursday, North Capitol will be shut down from Main to North Capitol for patching. It will reopen Friday at noon.

Paving will begin on October 24th and both North and South Capitol will be shut down to allow the pavers access and room to work. No traffic or parking will be allowed during the paving process.

For more information, call City Manager Vada Yingling at Mt. Sterling City Hall at 217-773-2513.