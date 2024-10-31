Mt. Sterling’s Dorothy’s Market Temporarily Closed After Small Fire

A Brown County grocery store will be closed for next few weeks after a small fire.

According to Dorothy’s Market in Mt. Sterling, a small electrical fire occurred in one of their chest freezers last Wednesday. No injuries have been reported. No estimate on cost of damages has been given. The fire was contained quickly by local firefighters and damage was mostly limited to smoke and soot.

According to the store’s Facebook page, the market will be closed until the middle of next month while store employees finalize clean-up plans with the restoration company they are using.

Hagel 1891 and the Market’s Offices have remained in operation. Customers are urged to watch the store’s Facebook Page for further updates.