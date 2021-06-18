Mulching Machine Catches Fire in Beardstown

A lumber mulching machine caught fire outside of Beardstown this afternoon.

Beardstown Fire Department was dispatched to Farris Forest Products at 8727 Arenzville Road shortly before noon today.

Beardstown Fire immediately radioed for mutual aid from the Arenzville Fire Protection District, Meredosia-Chambersburg, and Virginia Fire Protection Districts to help in suppression efforts.

Arenzville Fire Chief Chris Privia said that a mulching machine, several piles of wood mulch, and lumber were fully engulfed on the property. He says the mutual aid was called out because of today’s extremely hot temperatures to keep firefighters from overheating.

Privia says that control of the fire took about a half hour, while departments were on scene for an additional hour and 30 minutes to ensure the fire was completely out. The mulching machine is deemed a total loss while other damage is undetermined. The origin of the fire is believed to have started with a malfunction in the machine. No injuries were reported.