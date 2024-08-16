Muller Named Beardstown Basketball Coach

By Benjamin Cox on August 16, 2024 at 11:59am

A person familiar to Jacksonville sports is taking over as the new Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach at Beardstown.

Wade Muller will take over the helm at Beardstown from Eric Anderson. Anderson resigned from the position in June due to family concerns.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that Muller was hired at the most recent Beardstown School Board meeting.

Muller, who is a graduate of Illinois College and Western Illinois University, has previously coached high school basketball at Illini Central and Camp Point Central. He spent time as an assistant basketball coach at PORTA, Routt Catholic, Illinois College, and MacMurray College.

Beardstown is replacing all 5 starters and several other seniors for a complete team rebuild this year.