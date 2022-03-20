Multi-Agency Fire Call in Loami Sees 1 Firefighter Injured

Multiple fire departments were called out to a large structure fire near Loami on Saturday afternoon.

The Loami Fire Department received a call out at 2:35PM on Saturday to a structure fire to 9328 John’s Creek Road. Upon arrival, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Huesing says that a garage and a portion of a two-story barn-style home was fully involved with fire. Mutual aid was radioed for water tankers as attack on the structure and rescue efforts began. The homeowner along with a number of pets were able to get out of the home to safety.

Responding to mutual aid was Waverly Fire & Rescue, Auburn, Chatham, New Berlin, and the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Waverly Fire & Rescue transported one Loami firefighter from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital for severe smoke inhalation. Huesing says that the firefighter was released from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering at home. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 6 hours. Huesing says that the fire’s origin was in the connected garage, but what started the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters were called back out to the scene Sunday morning for a rekindle, and quickly suppressed it. Huesing says the home is likely a total loss.