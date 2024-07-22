Multi-Jurisdiction Pursuit Nets Arrest of Suburban Chicago Man

By Benjamin Cox on July 22, 2024 at 10:30am

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jacksonville Police, and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man near Interstate 72 and the Morton Avenue after a multi-county high speed chase.

West Central Joint Dispatch received a report of Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in pursuit of a red Dodge Dakota truck at 5:20PM yesterday.

Officers were eventually able to terminate the pursuit just before the Morton Avenue exit after traveling northbound on Illinois Route 267 from Greenfield.

The driver, 36-year old Richard R. Cooper of Bartlett, Illinois was cited for aggravated fleeing of police, driving on a revoked license, improper lane usage, speeding, driving under the influence of drugs and outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

He remains held at the Morgan County Jail.