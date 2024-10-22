Multiple Agencies Respond to Emergency Landing by Aircraft in Scott Co. Field on Saturday

Multiple area agencies responded to an emergency aircraft landing in eastern Scott County over the weekend.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies from Morgan and Scott counties, along with officers from the South Jacksonville and Murrayville-Woodson Police responded to a farm field off of the Woodson-Winchester Road and Harts School Road for an aircraft that landed in a farm field.

According to a report, a Stinson 108-3 airplane piloted by Joena Meier of Jacksonville allegedly lost power in flight and needed to land. The landing took place safely. The landing took place on property owned by Joanie Schone of Jacksonville. The airplane was left in the field until Sunday afternoon so that the pilot and FAA agents could investigate the cause of the landing.

No injuries or property damage was reported. No further information has been made available.