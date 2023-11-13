Multiple Agencies Respond to Rural Curran Barn Fire on Saturday

A metal barn burned to the ground on Saturday morning southeast of Curran.

WCIA News in Champaign reports that firefighters from Auburn, Loami, Chatham, and New Berlin responded to a barn fire just after 10:30 in the morning Saturday in the area of f Spaulding Orchard Road and Wagon Ford Road. Upon arrival, fire crews found a 30×40 metal barn fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters struggled in suppressing the blaze, as there are no hydrants in the area. Water had to be trucked in for support from the surrounding communities. Firefighters were on scene for approximately 4 hours Saturday.

Chatham Fire Chief Gary Self told WCIA no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire. One dog was evacuated from the building. Officials determined the structure to be a total loss.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.