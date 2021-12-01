Multiple Arrests Made After Pair of Altercations in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Police made multiple arrests due to a pair of altercations last night.

Police responded to a call of a physical altercation in the 900 block of North East Street at approximately 9:30 last night. Subsequent to an investigation, 30-year-old Charlie A.R. Treadway was arrested for domestic battery after police determined she struck her husband during an altercation. She remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.

Also during the investigation, 40-year-old Carlus D. Reed of the same address was taken into custody for domestic battery. He also remains held at the jail without bond.

Police responded to another call of a physical altercation less than 15 minutes later in the 100 block of West Independence Avenue after a complainant advised he had been struck in the head with a table during a physical altercation.

Following an investigation, 18-year-old Donald R.J. Baker of the 500 block of North Clay Avenue was arrested and booked into the jail on a charge of battery. He has since posted bond and was released.