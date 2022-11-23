Multiple Cass Fire Departments Respond to Rural Virginia Home Fire

By Benjamin Cox on November 23, 2022 at 8:25am

Multiple Cass County fire departments responded to a structure fire in rural Virginia yesterday afternoon.

According to a Facebook report by the Beardstown Fire Department, at approximately 3:40 yesterday afternoon, Beardstown Fire and Ambulance were called for mutual aid with the Virginia Fire Department to a single-story residence on Schall Road in rural Virginia.

The residence was deemed a total loss. No injuries to the occupants were reported and some personal property was saved from the residence.

Also responding to the scene was the Ashland Fire Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

No cause of the fire was listed in the report. Fire departments were doing overhaul on the scene for approximately 3 hours.

No further information is currently available.